Salió a la luz una carta inédita de Lady Di para sus hijos

As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mother's words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago. "I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I've planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed."