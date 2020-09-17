Fotografía

Agua y Sol del Paraná

Aguas del Río Paraná, cielo rojo y un sol inmenso. Postal del cielo misionero. Fotografía: Sergio Zorrilla.

Agua y Sol del Paraná

“Río arriba, río va

contra la oscura corriente

agua y sol sobre mi frente

agua y sol del Paraná”

