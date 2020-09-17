Fotografía 17/09/2020, 9:03hs. Agua y Sol del Paraná cargando anuncio Aguas del Río Paraná, cielo rojo y un sol inmenso. Postal del cielo misionero. Fotografía: Sergio Zorrilla. Compartir Compartir Twittear ver en vivo Compartir Compartir Compartir “Río arriba, río vacontra la oscura corrienteagua y sol sobre mi frenteagua y sol del Paraná” Seguinos en Google Noticias, entrá acá y dale click a la estrella! Leé las últimas noticias sobre el coronavirus y seguí su avance en vivo acá Compartir Compartir Twittear ver en vivoMás sobreatardecerfotografíaSergio Zorrilla Comentarios