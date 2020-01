Conocé cuál es el mejor color para tus uñas según tu signo zodiacal

View this post on Instagram

The Pinker, The Better. 💟💗💓 Is it cold or warm where you’re located this season? 😊 Product used ⬇️ 🔎 Search: Makartt Pink Gel Nail Polish Set P-49 photo: @nailsbyeff #makartt #makarttbeauty #makarttnails #pinknails #ombrenails #nails💅 #notd #makarttgelpolish #gelpolish