Encontró una foto de más de 115 años de su “gemelo”

Yesterday I found my historical look alike in an old photograph. Well, today I replicated the photograph. On the left is the gentleman from 1905 and on the right is me. Now that the images are next to each other I am starting to see big differences. But what makes this interesting is the fact that my historical double lived in the time I'm so passionate about. He also styled his hair like me and was even photographed around the same age. As a final note, don't judge me on my amateur Edwardian collar and tie. It's the best I could find in my collection of unstarched, unloved, dirty collars. As you know, I only wear winged collars and Victorian ties. 😉