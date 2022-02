Corrientes: El daño provocado por los incendios se puede ver desde el espacio

#Copernicus for #wildfires monitoring



As a consequence of #drought caused by repeated #heatwaves and a deficit of rain, wildfires are gripping #Argentina 🇦🇷



A fire 🔥 raging in the Iberá National Park (18 km east of Concepción) has bee captured by #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ on 2 February pic.twitter.com/QKaBIoYbZF