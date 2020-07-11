Viral

Australia: Llevan de regreso al bosque a los koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios

Varios koalas que fueron evacuados previos a que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia en enero, pudieron regresar a su hábitat.

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia, que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa.

