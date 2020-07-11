Australia: Llevan de regreso al bosque a los koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia, que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.
El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa.
View this post on Instagram
❤️ It’s hard to not feel warm and fuzzy with these small fluffy creatures around 🐨 We’re excited that the koalas have moved into their newly upgraded home in the Eucalypt Forest at Tidbinbilla because now we can watch them to our hearts content all day long 😍 Looks like Jed, Billa, Scully, Yellow and Gulu are also excited about their new digs 🌳 To make things even cuter, Yellow is carrying a baby joey around in her pouch ❤️ 🐨 #koala #tidbinbillanaturereserve #actparks