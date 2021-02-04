Cuáles son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

Las series “The Crown”, tiene seis candidaturas; “Schitt’s Creek”, con cinco, y “Ozark”, con cuatro, lideraron las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro en el apartado televisivo. En tanto, el drama de época “Mank”, con seis candidaturas, y “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, con cinco menciones, ambas películas de Netflix, son las favoritas de la pantalla grande.
La lista de los nominados a las categorías principales
CINE
Mejor película dramática:
The Father
Mank
Nomandland
Promising Young Woman
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor película, comedia o musical:
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor director:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actor, musical o comedia:
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor, drama:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz, drama:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor de reparto:
Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The little things
Bill Murray, On the rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
Another Round (Dinamarca)
La llorona (Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italia)
Minari (Estados Unidos)
Two of Us (Francia)
Mejor guión:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor película animada:
Croods: the new age
Onward
Over the moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama:
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática:
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor comedia o musical:
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor actor en serie de comedia:
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Mejor actor de reparto:
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Mejor miniserie o película para TV:
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True