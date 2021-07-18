Iggy Pop, Michael Stipe y más en un nuevo tributo a The Velvet Underground & Nico

El listado de artistas participantes incluye a Iggy Pop con Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent con Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten con Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore con Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird con Lucius, Fontaines DC, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger de The National y King Princess.

Como aperitivo de lo que podremos encontrar se ha lanzado la versión que Kurt Vile & The Violators han hecho de ‘Run Run Run’. “Hice una versión de ‘Run Run Run’ cuando literalmente era un chaval”, ha comentado. “A finales de mi adolescencia con mi banda de entonces. Así que digamos que era bastante cósmica. Hay una conexión directa entre la Velvet y ciertas bandas indies. Por eso son unos clásicos. Ya sabes, puede ser doo-woop y cosas así, pero también puede ser una cosa ruidosa, y me hizo sentir inmediatamente que podía hacer lo que quisiera. Eres completamente libre. Sin vergüenza y sin esfuerzo”.

Éste es listado de I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico: