Música

Iggy Pop, Michael Stipe y más en un nuevo tributo a The Velvet Underground & Nico

cargando anuncio

El próximo 24 de septiembre verá la luz un nuevo tributo al icónico debut de The Velvet Underground, publicado originalmente en 1967, bajo el título I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico.

Iggy Pop, Michael Stipe y más en un nuevo tributo a The Velvet Underground & Nico

El listado de artistas participantes incluye a Iggy Pop con Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent con Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten con Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore con Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird con Lucius, Fontaines DC, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger de The National y King Princess.

Como aperitivo de lo que podremos encontrar se ha lanzado la versión que Kurt Vile & The Violators han hecho de ‘Run Run Run’. “Hice una versión de ‘Run Run Run’ cuando literalmente era un chaval”, ha comentado. “A finales de mi adolescencia con mi banda de entonces. Así que digamos que era bastante cósmica. Hay una conexión directa entre la Velvet y ciertas bandas indies. Por eso son unos clásicos. Ya sabes, puede ser doo-woop y cosas así, pero también puede ser una cosa ruidosa, y me hizo sentir inmediatamente que podía hacer lo que quisiera. Eres completamente libre. Sin vergüenza y sin esfuerzo”.

Éste es listado de I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico:

  1. ‘Sunday Morning’ – Michael Stipe
  2. ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ – Matt Berninger
  3. ‘Femme Fatale’ – Sharon Van Etten (feat. Angel Olsen)
  4. ‘Venus In Furs’ – Andrew Bird & Lucius
  5. ‘Run Run Run’ – Kurt Vile & the Violators
  6. ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’ – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
  7. ‘Heroin’– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie
  8. ‘There She Goes Again’ – King Princess
  9. ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ – Courtney Barnett
  10. ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’ – Fontaines D.C.
  11. ‘European Son’ – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney
Más sobre
Comentarios

Policiales ver más

Política ver más

Deportes ver más

Cultura y Espectáculos ver más

Salud ver más

General ver más

Posadas ver más

Provinciales ver más

Cocina ver más

Nacionales ver más

Internacionales ver más

Regionales ver más